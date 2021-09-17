Cooking fires are the most common cause of residential fires, according to the U.S. Fire Administration, but even then, a variety of causes can lead to these dangerous situations.
Almost half of residential fires start in the kitchen, according to the National Fire Protections Association.
St. Joseph has a similar ratio, St. Joseph Fire Administrator Mindy Andrasevits said. There were 123 residential fires in 2020, which would translate to between 50 and 60 kitchen fires.
People need to be especially careful of leaving the room while cooking, she said.
“I think the most common (cause) is food on the stove or in the oven being left unattended,” Andrasevits said. “Or items on the stove that shouldn’t be there — paper, towels, pizza boxes, whatever — too close to an open flame.”
Sometimes fires begin simply because people leave the room and forget about their food. Other times it’s because people fall asleep while cooking, Andrasevits said.
“We’ve been to several fires where people come home late at night, they’re tired but they’re hungry,” she said. “They put food on the stove and then they fall asleep, forget about it.”
One positive is that in the majority of these situations, fire alarms work. Smoke alarms are present in 67% of residential cooking fires, according to U.S. Fire Administration, and automatic extinguishing systems are used in 9% of kitchen fire situations.
That goes a long way to helping limit the spread of fires. The vast majority of cooking fires are able to be contained to the kitchen, but it’s still a major expense, Andrasevits said.
“That means people are alerted before it burns down the house, but while it’s still confined to the kitchen, and the fire department has time to get there and put it out,” she said. “But it’s still billions of dollars lost yearly for the nation, and last year for residential fires in St. Joe, we hit about $2.6 million in fire loss.”
A focus for SJFD, particularly when visiting schools, is teaching people not to remove items from the oven or stove even if a fire has been put out. Trying to move items could cause someone to get burnt or lead to another fire, Andrasevits said.
