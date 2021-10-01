Starting Monday, multiple streets will be closed for construction as the King Hill bridge projects begins, the first project for the Bonds to Bridges program.
- King Hill Drive from South Second Street to South Fourth Street. Access for local vehicles only.
- South Second Street from Prindle Street to Lee Street. Access for local vehicles only.
- Complete closure of South Second Street under King Hill bridge.
Work is expected to be complete next spring.
