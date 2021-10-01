King Hill bridge (copy)

The King Hill Drive bridge over South Second Street is the first bridge to be replaced as part of the Bonds to Bridges program. Construction starts Monday.

Starting Monday, multiple streets will be closed for construction as the King Hill bridge projects begins, the first project for the Bonds to Bridges program.

  • King Hill Drive from South Second Street to South Fourth Street. Access for local vehicles only.
  • South Second Street from Prindle Street to Lee Street. Access for local vehicles only.
  • Complete closure of South Second Street under King Hill bridge.

Work is expected to be complete next spring. 

