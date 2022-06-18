Placeholder police sirens

A King City, Missouri, man sustained moderate injuries after losing control of his motorcycle on U.S. Route 169, one mile west of Union Star, at approximately 2:08 p.m. on Saturday.

Shannon D. Jones, 53, slowed for another vehicle that was attempting to make a right turn; however, Jones' motorcycle began skidding and sliding as he lost control and was ejected from the bike.

Jones was taken to Mosaic Lifecare in St. Joseph, Missouri, by Grand River EMS.

