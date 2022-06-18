King City man ejected from motorcycle in Saturday crash News-Press NOW Daniel Slaybaugh Author email Jun 18, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A King City, Missouri, man sustained moderate injuries after losing control of his motorcycle on U.S. Route 169, one mile west of Union Star, at approximately 2:08 p.m. on Saturday.Shannon D. Jones, 53, slowed for another vehicle that was attempting to make a right turn; however, Jones' motorcycle began skidding and sliding as he lost control and was ejected from the bike.Jones was taken to Mosaic Lifecare in St. Joseph, Missouri, by Grand River EMS. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Motorcycle Shannon D. Jones Motorcycle Industry Motorcycling Missouri Ems Injury Eject St. Joseph Daniel Slaybaugh Author email Follow Daniel Slaybaugh Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Government St. Joseph included in funding from federal water bill +4 Life St. Joe Pride celebrates Pride Month with drag show, pub crawl Education Sheriff's office member accidentally fired gun at Missouri Western, Puett says Public Safety Streets department prioritizes safety when clearing storm debris More Local News → Local Forecast Jun 17, 2022 Trending Recipe Exchange
