It’s that time of year again where temperatures are beginning to get so hot that it’s simply just unbearable outside. These extra warm temperatures can create a threat of heatstroke for kids or pets who might be left behind in a car.
Sheldon Lyon, the executive director of the St. Joseph Safety and Health Council, said kids are in danger of heatstroke in cars in a lot cooler weather than one would expect.
“It’s a lot lower than you think, actually,” Lyon said. “Depending on the conditions, a child can get hot and be in trouble when the outside air temperature is 60 degrees.”
With that being said, Lyon said it’s important to never leave children or pets in cars. The issue is just emphasized in the summer because cars heat up quickly, taking less time for children to become at risk.
“It doesn’t take long periods of time for this to occur,” Lyon said. “We’re talking relatively short time periods for the car to get hot enough that the child will become distressed.”
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 50 children died of vehicular heatstroke in 2018 and again in 2019. In 2020 when everyone was forced to stay home, half of that number lost their lives. So far in 2021, five children have died.
Lyon said children are forgotten in cars more than one might think. It usually occurs when parents are doing something outside of their routine, he said. If a parent isn’t used to being the one to drop off a child and has a busy morning, it’s possible to forget the child in the backseat, he said.
“Just take your time. Think about what you’re doing,” Lyon said. “If it’s something outside of what you normally do, think about ‘Have I checked all the boxes before I continue?’”
The NHTSA said about 46% of the time when a child was forgotten in a hot car, the caregiver had meant to drop off the child at a daycare or preschool. The end of the workweek also tends to be when the highest number of such deaths happen.
There are several things that caretakers can do to remind themselves of children in the backseat. Lyon recommends putting a purse, lunchbox or another item the adult will need when getting out of the car in the backseat so that he or she is forced to look in that area before getting out.
There also are apps that can be downloaded that will help remind someone to check the backseat. If a parent knows he or she is doing something outside of the routine, someone else can call when that person is supposed to be at a destination.
If someone sees a child alone in a vehicle, the NHTSA advises first seeing if the child looks OK. If so, attempt to locate the parents or have someone page the car owner.
If the child is not responsive or appears to be in distress, call 9-1-1 and attempt to get into the car to help the child, even if it means breaking a window.
Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said Missouri has Good Samaritan laws in place that would protect someone if they broke into a car to save a child.
“To go in and rescue that child from a hot car is extremely critical,” Puett said. “We want to protect and save our children.”
Puett said it’s important that law enforcement is called in a scenario like this. That allows the child to get medical treatment right away and has an officer there when the owner of the car gets back and sees the vehicle was damaged in the rescue effort.
Lyon also said parents should never leave a child in a car even if they think they’ll be right back. He said there’s always a chance of the car dying and causing the air to turn off, which turns into another hot-car situation.
“If we’re going to get out of the car and go in somewhere, we take our child with us,” Lyon said. “Get them out of the car seat, take them in, do your due diligence and make sure that you are parenting the way that you know you should.”
Lyon also said to take caution when driving with a child in a car with no air conditioning. If a car doesn’t have AC, he suggests only driving in the early morning or evening, when temperatures are cooler.
More safety tips can be found at nhtsa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.