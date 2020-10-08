Students have spent more time home during this school year than ever before. And, it's about to change some more.
The St. Joseph School District is moving to hybrid learning starting on Monday, Oct. 12. This means part of schooling will be done from the class room, and other schooling will be done remotely. Now, parents are losing that weekday assistance to monitor kids while they work.
School resource officer Cpl. Brandon Cabrera with the St. Joseph Police Department said his interactions with student are now limited and distanced. But, parents can help by adding themselves into that role during school days from home.
“Some of the big recommendations that I would give is the communication between your child and yourself. There’s a lot of really great apps out there that you could actually access on a smart phone to reveal the location of your child at all times. Checking in with them, communication," Cabrera said.
The school district works to make sure monitoring is done on school-issued devices. This helps alert the school to issues and encourage focusing while doing school work from home. But, with no actual eyes on kids by teachers and staff, this is where they need a parent's help.
"They’re able to monitor them as well, so as for safety just knowing where your child is at, communication, try to do it on a regular basis,” Cabrera said.
Beginning on Monday, elementary students will be attending school every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with remote learning on Wednesdays. Grades seven through 12 will attend school two days during the week, with remote learning on the remaining three. Those two days attending school depend on the student's last name.