A social media post has brought concern that a device being used in town is able to gain access to vehicles and their remote starts.
Kim Collado posted a Ring video of someone walking up to her car, gaining entry to the locked vehicle seamlessly and then locking it again as he or she walked away. This device is something officers with the St. Joseph Police Department have heard of, said Detective Brad Kerns.
“It’s my understanding of the key fob is that it’s a proximity-type sensor. It has to be within close proximity to your actual key fob to pull the signal from your key fob and then it intensifies that signal into tricking your car that your key fob is within reach of it and it will unlock your car or start your car,” Kerns said.
The police department has not heard of these instances occurring in town much, but Collado said a few neighbors had the same thing happen to them. Collado said she did not have anything stolen from the vehicle so she did not file a report.
Kerns said people need to make sure their keys are tucked away at night.
“We suggest keeping your key fobs away from your front door or back door, keeping them away from the car, put them in a drawer at night or something like that to keep someone from being able to get that signal,” Kerns said.
Remote and smart key fobs can be protected with RFID signal blocking cases also. This is the same as the RFID wallet and accessories that help protect chipped credit and debit cards from theft.