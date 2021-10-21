Keeping up with fire safety as seasons change

The temperature in Northwest Missouri is beginning to drop, which means coats are being pulled out and heaters are being turned on.
But first, the St. Joseph Fire Department has some tips people need to keep in mind as the winter season approaches.
“HVAC professionals should check out your furnace before you actually turn it on for the winter. Any fireplaces or anything like that ... the chimney flues need to be cleaned,” Fire Inspector Rob Blizzard said.
Homeowners and residents should use caution when using other methods of heating, including fireplaces and space heaters.
Blizzard said one thing they have witnessed is a using an oven to heat a home, but he said that this is one of the worst ways a person can heat their home.
When a person turns their furnace on after a period of inactivity, they might notice a strange smell. However, it should linger only for a short amount of time and isn’t usually a cause for concern.
“That’s usually just dust on the heating elements,” Blizzard said. “If you have any doubt, call 911. We’ll come ... and look at it, and, or any doubt at all, have an HVAC professional. That’s why I say have them checked out before you turn them on for the winter.”
According to the National Fire Protection Association, space heaters account for 44% of all home equipment fires, making them a leading cause especially in the winter months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.