When keeping kids safe, the slogan “stranger danger’’ often comes to mind. But police warn parents that people who prey on children might not be who they expect.
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, along with the St. Joseph Police Department and the U.S. Marshall’s Office, conducts hundreds of sex offender checks in one night every year on Halloween. But Sheriff Bill Puett said these offenders are being monitored year-round.
“We’ve been running over 300 (sex offender checks) for several years, and so we do this every year. We also do checks throughout the year,” Puett said. “(Sex offenders) have compliance registration issues that they have to comply with during the year.”
There are several requirements placed on sex offenders.
“They can’t live within so many feet of a school and they have to show residency and social media issues and internet issues and all those things,” he said.
One point regarding people who prey on children, including many of these sex offenders, is that strategies have changed over time. Puett said when many now-adults were taught about stranger danger as children, those often were the people to worry about. But more often now danger is found in those who are trusted in a child’s life.
“Parents and caregivers are more aware of dangers to children and educate children to guard against strangers and not to get into cars and things that we used to see, you know, years ago,” Puett said. “Oftentimes, there are individuals that prey on children that they can access, whether that’s through some loose association or some type of affiliation with the parents or the child.”
Voices of Courage is a child advocacy group in St. Joseph that works with children of abuse, whether it is physical or sexual. Officials there said victim reporting dropped when COVID-19 lockdowns and closures began.
“We are sad that we know there are children who needed to be seen during that time frame that probably didn’t receive help because no one knew they needed it,” said Melissa Birdsell, executive director of Voices of Courage. “It has to be one of the most upsetting consequences of COVID-19 — to know that children were home with their abuser with no one to tell, no one to see they needed help. We lived with that reality all through the summer months of 2020.”
When officers go to conduct checks on Halloween, Puett said people living around those houses seem aware of the offender nearby.
This may be due to the transparent registry found on the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s website. That resource tells where an offender lives, works and attends school.
According to the map for St. Joseph, there are no offenders registered at schools. But, it does show an example of an offender attending a college in Columbia, Missouri.
Puett said this resource is helpful for knowing who lives near you and encourages transparent conversation between both adults and children.
“We want to stop any type of inappropriate contact victimization of children and/or adults. Often, children at times feel that they won’t be believed. We see that in adult victims also. So if somebody has information, please come forward. We handle these things as discreetly as possible, but we do need to look into them to make sure that we can protect our children and our victims,” he said.
The sex offender registry and location map can be found on the highway patrol website at mshp.dps.missouri.gov/MSHPWeb/ PatrolDivisions/CRID/SOR/SORPage.html.
