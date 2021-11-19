Thanksgiving feasts will be a focus for many families in the coming days, but people should resist the urge to share the bounty with furry friends as some common foods can be harmful to pets.
Bones are the number one concern with turkey, ham and chicken being the main dishes.
“They can splinter and get stuck or lodged in the intestines,” said Dr. Mark Gutzmer of All Creatures Animal Hospital. “I actually had a dog a few years ago that ate four pounds of turkey and had six needles in his stomach when his owners brought him in.”
To avoid a trip to the vet, place all bones in the trash and take them out immediately. Even if they are buried deep, animals can still sniff them out.
There are some other ingredients to watch out for.
“People don't realize that onions can be toxic, raisins, prunes or any dish with grapes,” Gutzmer said. “These foods can really harm the kidneys.”
Other foods to avoid include nuts, gravy, anything with spice or sugar and raw dough. Food to share with pets in moderation includes plain mashed potatoes, pumpkin, carrots, green beans and cranberries.
“If you have a dog that is going to beg for food or one that might be skittish, it's best to keep them separate from guests,” Gutzmer said. “People may feel sorry for the animal and continue to feed them anyway.”
A pet that is not used to noise or younger kids can become upset and potentially bite or nip, emphasizing the importance of a safe place for your pets this week.
Another helpful tip is to keep treats and toys around to calm animals and keep them occupied when guests are over.
