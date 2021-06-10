As temperatures rise and people move into outdoor living spaces, steps should be taken to keep outdoor tools, furniture and décor safe from theft.

Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said people can do a few things to help make sure their property remains with them.

​​​​​"These are crimes of opportunity where people will get things out, they leave them in the yard, close to the road, they forget or they’ve been working and they leave things working. People that want to do bad things and steal and that type of stuff drive by and they are targets of opportunity. They jump out, grab stuff, throw it in the back of a truck or car and then they are gone," he said. "Make sure that everything is picked up, things are not left close to the road or in the yard, things are locked up."

But if a situation does happen, Puett said a security system with cameras could help in retrieving stolen items. But even more importantly, it's a way to identify that the item is in fact yours.

"Cameras, making sure that people have serial numbers written down, item description and those types of things. Oftentimes somebody says ‘I had a bike stolen’ well what kind of bike, ‘I don’t remember and ‘I don’t know what the serial number is.’ So to make sure that we recover something, a Weed Eater or a mower, those are good things to have," Puett said. "Having suspect information like on cameras is good to have pictures or recordings of the people who are committing the crime, including vehicle description of what they might be using to commit those crimes."

If you do become a victim of theft, Puett said it's important to report it as soon as it is noticed.

"Cameras are a good idea and checking with neighbors to see if anybody else has a recording are all important things. Preventing crime is probably the first and best option for us," Puett said. "We don’t want people to be victims of crime, we don’t want them to fall victim to theft or any kind of crime, so keeping things put away from a crime of opportunity is kind of the best first step to not be a victim."