Christmas trees are going up in many homes this weekend, and whether they are real or artificial, there are some things to keep in mind for a safe holiday.
Between 2015 and 2019, emergency crews responded to an average of 160 home fires that started with Christmas trees per year, according to the National Fire Protection Agency. Data shows that on average these incidents result in two deaths, 12 injuries, and nearly $10 million in property damage.
“It’s hard to predict but yes, we see it around the state every year that a tree will catch fire,” said Tim Bean, Missouri state fire marshal.
Keeping trees from becoming dry is the first step towards safety. That starts with cutting the trunk of the tree before putting it in a stand.
“When you get it home, right before you put it into water, you will need a minimum of an inch and a half off the bottom of that trunk of the tree," said Cory Schweizer, owner of Schweizer Orchards.
When the room temperature is lower, a tree will dry slower but the water still should be checked daily. Running a humidifier also can help to keep moisture in the tree longer.
Make sure to keep at least a three-foot distance between the tree and other heat sources.
“Candles and our decorations and even fake trees have electricity laced through these things,” Bean said.
Avoid placing the tree near a fireplace, space heater, vents and direct sunlight.
In case something should happen, make sure warnings are in place.
“Early detection can really help,” Bean said. “Check to make sure you have a working smoke detector.”
If a fire does break out, excavate everyone immediately and contact emergency services.
“Smoke is what kills in a fire and will really get you down,” Bean said. “So get out and stay out.”
A fresh-cut Christmas tree will last on average four to five weeks. In St. Joseph, trees can be disposed of after Christmas Day at the Drake Softball Complex located at 22nd Street and Southwest Parkway.
