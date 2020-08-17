The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Doniphan County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of a man in Doniphan County.

Around 9:45 a.m. on Aug. 13, deputies received a call from a citizen who found a body in a creek on his land. The land is just south of Troy, Kansas, and the body was fond in a tributary of Rock Creek.

The man is identified as Darren A. Blandin, 55, of Horton, Kansas. It is unknown how long his body was in the creek.

An autopsy was conducted on Friday. At this time foul pay is not suspected but a full death investigation is being conducted. Investigators are retracing Blandin's final weeks.