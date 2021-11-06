It’s been said that everyone thinks they have the best dog.
Law enforcement officers, however, might be able to make a stronger case because their dogs are not only companions but trusted members of the force that assist in various investigations.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 units have helped with a combined 50 calls for service in the past six months.
“It’s a tool,” Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputy Vince Lippincott said. “We try to be available not only for our department but any law enforcement that needs us. We’re lucky enough to have two of these tools with our department, so we work different shifts and try to structure that availability out.”
Capt. Shawn Collie of the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force works with K-9 units almost every day, ranging from the Topeka Police Department to the Missouri State Highway Patrol and even federal investigative teams.
“We’ve had dogs come (from) as far away as St. Louis to help us,” he said. “It may depend on the availability of the dog. They could be gone for training, days off, anything else. So there’s days where if it’s something that’s kind of quick and just on a case-by-case basis we may be calling around.”
It’s typical for a handler to spend more time with their dog than their own family, Lippincott said. He spends almost every hour of the day with Shadow, a Dutch Shepard and his partner of 3½ years.
“They realize as soon as you’re getting ready for work,” he said. “They know you’re getting ready for work, and they start getting ready for work. So you learn (about) each other that way, by spending so much time together.”
Sgt. Ty Edwards of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office also works with a Dutch Shepard, which has been his partner for only a few months. Age and breed can have some effect, Edwards said.
“Age can be a factor, we try not to go too young,” he said. “My current dog, Kronos, is a year old and it shows sometimes — he’s a pup ... Breed-wise, there are several different breeds that work well for working dogs. It’s not really just a few breeds specifically, as long as they’re an intelligent, high-drive breed.”
Some dogs are better suited for drug searches, while others are used for patrols or even finding human remains. Those factors make it important to know why a dog will be needed and what options are available before making a request, Collie said.
Personality ultimately plays the biggest factor, and finding a dog with a “high drive” is the goal, Lippincott said.
“You’re wanting a dog that wants to not only play or work, depending on how you look at it but wants to make the handler happy and realize what the job is,” he said. “If they’re not focused, then you can’t communicate with the dog of what you want the dog to do, and so you lose that ... purpose sometimes.”
Clay County has deployed K-9 units 95 times since May, including 31 in September alone.
Both K-9 units for Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and the three units with Clay County are trained to handle drug searches, suspect apprehension and officer protection.
The St. Joseph Police Department has one K-9 unit but is in the process of getting a second, police said. Its other dog, Max, was killed in the line of duty at the end of June.
