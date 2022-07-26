The Andrew County Sheriff's Office is working to decrease drug use in the area by bringing back the K-9 Patrol Dog Program.
The sheriff's office purchased a new safety dog mid-July that will be a fundamental tool for the community by helping detect narcotics and assist in article searches.
The office was awarded a local grant earlier this month through the Harry and Helena Messick Charitable Trust, which helped secure the total cost of a patrol dog.
Chief Deputy Josh Smith said the county has been working toward getting this patrol dog since he took office in 2020, and with the program, he would like to see better control of narcotics.
“We'd like to really focus on narcotics,” Smith said. “Narcotic use is growing at an alarming rate, so one of our main focuses is using this canine to hopefully get a lot more narcotics off the street.”
After a K-9 with the St. Joseph Police Department was shot and killed in the line of duty, the Andrew County Sheriff's Office wants to make sure its K-9 officer is protected while serving the community.
“I've also been in contact with (nonprofit organization) Vested Interest in K-9s”, he said. “They're going to donate a ballistic vest for the dog to us as soon as our handler completes his training and gets his certification.”
Smith said he is going to be an all-purpose dog, so his only role won't be narcotics detection. He'll be trained in apprehension work as well.
Training should be completed in a nine-to-12-week timeframe with, hopes that the K-9, Harry, will be fully trained and out in the field by October.
Deputy Sammy Hoyt and the patrol dog will travel to Kansas City on Aug. 1 to begin training.
