Daily law enforcement operations can get dangerous, but local agencies are making things safer by bringing in some tough but cute help.
Shadow is a 4-year-old German Shepard mix and has been working for the Buchanan County Sheriffs Department for two years. He is a key player for law enforcement, and while he is a tough dog, his handler, Vince Lippincott, said the canine gets a lot of enjoyment out of the job.
“Work is a game to him, it’s hide and seek. Either if it’s finding drugs or finding people, he’s just looking for his reward, so trying to please dad,”
Lippincott said.
Shadow works hard. When Lippincott clocks out for the day, Shadow is ready for more.
“He’s ready for work all day, every day. If it’s in the middle of the night, if it’s early in the morning, by the time we’re ready to go to work, he’s been ready to go,” he said.
Shadow is working for one thing. And when it’s in his line of sight, the dog will do whatever he can to get his pay.
“His ball — he loves to play fetch, he loves to go find it and once he’s got it, that’s his paycheck,” Lippincott said.
It’s just a plain old tennis ball, but it’s the one thing Shadow does his work for, and he has a big job at the department. Lippincott said Shadow is his backup whenever he is alone.
“He’s a dual-purpose police service dog, which means he detects the odor of narcotics and he is used for officer protection,” he said. “The police service dogs are a great tool for law enforcement and ultimately the main goal is to help keep everyone safe.”
Shadow even assists other agencies in Buchanan and surrounding counties.
“They give us a call, we’ll
respond. He’s one of two dogs the Buchanan County Sheriff’s (Office) has, so we try to make at least one of us available all day every day,” Lippincott said.
For example, Shadow may go help the Missouri State Highway Patrol if their unit is busy. Sgt. Jake Angle with Troop H said they have one K-9, Cipo. But now they are working on finding a new helper as Cipo gets to enjoy retirement.
“He’s very good at what he does. He’ll be retiring here at the end of the year and then we’ll have a new canine assigned,” Angle said.
Lippincott said having multiple dog units is important in being able to assist others.
Shadow has a fierce bite when needed, but when he detects narcotics he has a passive signal. Lippincott said Shadow will sit and look when something is found, rather than bark and scratch.
If you see a working dog it’s important to let them do just that. And always ask a handler if its OK to pet a working dog.
As good as Shadow is at his job, he really just sees life as one big game.
“Work’s everyday life for him. It’s not stressful for him, it’s fun,” Lippincott said.