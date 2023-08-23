top story Juvenile injured after motorcycle crash News-Press NOW Aug 23, 2023 Aug 23, 2023 Updated 21 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Juvenile injured after motorcycle crash Video play button Juvenile injured after motorcycle crash Read more: https://newspressnow.com Show more Show less Juvenile injured after motorcycle crash Read more: https://newspressnow.com Crystal Olney | News-Press NOW One juvenile was taken to Mosaic Life Care after being ejected from a motorcycle around 8:30 p.m. on Southwest Parkway. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save One juvenile was taken to Mosaic Life Care after being ejected from a motorcycle Wednesday evening.The St. Joseph Police Department said a boy was driving the motorcycle around 8:30 p.m. on Southwest Parkway when he struck a rock and crashed.He was hospitalized with moderate injuries, police said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Security And Public Safety Transportation Motorcycle Industry × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News +17 Nebraska Flooding fills tunnels leading to Detroit airport, forces water rescues in Ohio and Las Vegas Nebraska A retired Wyoming bishop cleared by Vatican of sexual abuse despite local findings has died at 91 +23 Nebraska Retired police sergeant who killed 3 at California bar shot his estranged wife first, officials say More Regional News → National News +2 National News One image, one face, one American moment: The Donald Trump mug shot +17 Nebraska Flooding fills tunnels leading to Detroit airport, forces water rescues in Ohio and Las Vegas +18 World News From tarantulas to tigers, the animals at London Zoo step onto the scales for their annual weigh-in More National News → 2:04 Tracking welcome changes this weekend Updated 1 hr ago Trending Recipe Exchange
