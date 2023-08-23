Juvenile injured after motorcycle crash
One juvenile was taken to Mosaic Life Care after being ejected from a motorcycle Wednesday evening.

The St. Joseph Police Department said a boy was driving the motorcycle around 8:30 p.m. on Southwest Parkway when he struck a rock and crashed.

