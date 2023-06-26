Whether families are planning to enjoy time at the lake, a backyard barbecue or a fireworks show, officials encourage people to put safety first over the holiday weekend.
Law enforcement is expecting a busier weekend than usual because of the holiday, which is a time when officers see an uptick in traffic accidents and DWI arrests.
“The Fourth of July is a great time to get together with family and friends, have barbecues, go to the lake,” said Sgt. Shane Hux of the Missouri Highway Patrol. “But some people do include alcohol in those plans, which can lead to regretful decisions if you don’t plan ahead.”
During the Fourth of July period for 2022, the Missouri Highway Patrol reported 1,069 traffic crashes, 449 injuries from crashes and 11 fatalities.
Over this period, state troopers also reported 146 arrests for traffic DWIs, nine boat crashes and 13 boating while intoxicated arrests.
Even one fatality is one too many, and people should have a safety plan in place before consuming any amount of alcohol or substances, Hux said.
“Have a plan at the start of the day,” Hux said. “If your plans do include alcohol, designate a sober driver before you start to partake in those type of activities.”
Troopers want to emphasize the importance of safe driving while operating any motor vehicle, including boats.
“When you’re operating a vessel, the legal limit for alcohol is the same as a motor vehicle: 0.08 in the state of Missouri," Hux said. "Any type of controlled substance being used will affect not only your vision, but your fine motor skills and can cause impairment.”
Firework stores are in peak season, with many looking forward to setting off fireworks over the weekend. People should be mindful of safety when operating fireworks as well.
“Make sure if you buy fireworks for your children, they are age-appropriate,” Hux said. “Do not discharge any fireworks from a motor vehicle whatsoever, and we just ask that everybody make safety their No. 1 priority this holiday season.”
