A program at the Buchanan County Jail aims to treat inmates' addictions so they are better prepared for life on the outside.
Jennifer Osborn, director of clinical quality at the Family Guidance Center, works alongside the opioid task force and said there is a recurring pattern of inmates returning to jail who also have been seen by professionals at Family Guidance. Experts say a key reason for this is due to the lack of medical-assisted treatment that could be provided to inmates while they are serving time in jail.
“We’ve been monitoring the roster of inmates for quite some time,” Osborn said. “When we do this, we check how many inmates have been in our services before and are now in the jail system. Roughly, about 60% of the individuals in the jail system have been seen by us at some time.”
That's where the Buchanan County Jail’s Medical Assisted Treatment program can help.
Of the 126 inmates recently on the Buchanan County Jail roster, 61% have been through the doors of the Family Guidance Center for substance abuse. Officials say about 15% of them would benefit from some form of medication treatment for alcohol and opioid use disorder.
“I think the issue right now is us (the opioid task force) trying to understand what the jail’s process is with their medical prescriber,” Osborn said. “As mental health experts, we have a clear understanding of struggles the inmates are facing so our clinician is trying to integrate her processes by stressing who she wants to see and assess, that way we can get them into services faster. The MAT program has a lot of potential to help these inmates but I think FGC and the jail need to (work together) so we can get more people assessed.”
Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said his staff is working to expand the medical-assisted treatment program at the jail.
“We’re always looking at better ways to serve our community,” Puett said. “Any time we get someone that’s addicted to drugs and we can get that individual not using drugs when they leave it’s a positive thing. Along with Family Guidance, we’ve been looking at other entities that can help us expand our services even beyond medical treatment. Inmates need behavioral therapy and so many other things.”
Osborn said tackling the drug problem in the area will take the focus of many agencies.
“When looking at our community, there are gaps to what we’ve done so far,” she said. “We need to find our ability to get in where it’s needed. Seeing a similar population in the jail system is a gap that needs to be filled. We have to put effort in fixing it and I feel really passionate that we will get there with everyone working together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.