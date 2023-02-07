Medical assistance in inmates can stop jail reoccurrence

Jennifer Osborn, director of clinical quality at the Family Guidance Center, discusses the need for stronger medical assistance in fighting addiction in those who are in jail. 

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

A program at the Buchanan County Jail aims to treat inmates' addictions so they are better prepared for life on the outside.

Jennifer Osborn, director of clinical quality at the Family Guidance Center, works alongside the opioid task force and said there is a recurring pattern of inmates returning to jail who also have been seen by professionals at Family Guidance. Experts say a key reason for this is due to the lack of medical-assisted treatment that could be provided to inmates while they are serving time in jail.

