Andrew County Jail Administrator Rachel Draper recently was named 2020 Missouri Jail Administrator of the Year, but she didn't see it as doing anything other than her job.

"I've sat through those awards ceremonies, and, you know, someone has done CPR on somebody, brought them back, and received the award," she said. "So then they were up there reading the letter, I was sitting there thinking to myself, 'What could I possibly have done to receive this award?' I just come in and I do the job to the best ability that I can."

But her best effort includes adding more and more responsibilities since she joined the jail staff as a dispatcher in 2009. It also means treating inmates as more than just their crimes, Draper said.

"At some point in time someone makes a mistake and their life," she said. "So these people have made mistakes, and if I can help them and get them the resources to maybe make them a better person when they leave my facility, then I feel like I'm still helping my community that way."

She's now in her fourth year as jail administrator. Even now, Draper says she is learning every day, particularly as state regulations are continually updated.

Another reason Draper feels she can do her job effectively is trust. She felt the confidence of her superiors when she was promoted to administrator and wanted to reciprocate that sentiment.

"In this field you have to trust your brothers and sisters that you're working side-by-side (with) and know that they always have your back, and you always have theirs" she said.

Draper was caught off-guard with the award, but that didn't mean her family was kept in the dark. Draper's husband had to play mum for two months, and her son waited until they were at the banquet to tell her.

"I got down there and had no clue whatsoever," she said. "It wasn't until about 10 minutes prior to retired (Andrew County) Sheriff (Bryan) Atkins getting onstage that my son told me I was receiving an award."

Draper's service may be setting an example for younger generations. There are several years before it becomes a realistic possibility, but her daughter already is taking an interest in the role, Draper said.