Tuesday was International Overdose Awareness Day, and several local organizations hosted “It’s Time to Act” at Civic Center Park to focus on overdoses and related issues.
The event included personal accounts from several people who lost family or friends to addiction.
The event was a way to help people share their stories and provide a means of education, St. Joseph Health Educator Nancy King said.
“It allows friends and family members that may have lost a loved one to overdose, or someone that may have survived an overdose, to be able to come together and share and just to kind of commemorate the people, honor the people that we’ve lost,” she said. “We have different treatment and recovery providers here to kind of provide education, let them know what services they provide, so that even if you aren’t ready to stop using yet, you can find out what resources you have.”
There also was a proclamation from St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray recognizing International Overdose Awareness Day.
“This is a proclamation I hope we don’t have to do for many years to come,” he said. “I hope that the day will come when overdose deaths are down to zero in our city.”
This is the fourth year in a row that the event has been hosted.
One new inclusion was an attempt to light up City Hall. Attendees were given purple flashlights to shine in the air during a moment of silence, similar to a candlelight vigil.
Using purple was especially important because that color is linked to overdose awareness, King said.
“We have masks that say, ‘I wear purple to bring overdose awareness,’ and then we have the purple lights that we’re using,” she said. “So we’re kind of a purple light theme tonight to show support.”
There was an increase in deaths attributed to overdoses during early 2021, with 11 through April, according to a Buchanan County coroner’s report in a previous article, but there have only been two over the last few months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.