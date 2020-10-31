Racial tension between police and members of the community has received a lot of attention in cities around the country this year, but in St. Joseph things have been significantly quieter.
While law enforcement locally has struggled with understaffing and recruitment like many other departments, a key difference in St. Joseph, say officers and members of the public, is neither group has let that get in the way of open dialogue.
“I think generally, overall, it’s a pretty good relationship,” said acting St. Joseph Police Chief Eric Protzman about the minority community. “There’s always differences, no matter where you go, whether it’s in race, whether it’s different things. People always want to be heard, and if they aren’t heard and they feel that they are slighted in some way, that’s never our intention. We try to treat everybody equally, fairly across the board.”
Denise Moore has lived in the St. Joseph area since 1995. She said she has seen a significant change in the relationship between the minority community and the police.
“At present time, I feel that it has made a major change since Chief (Chris) Connally has come on,” Moore said. “I think there’s better interaction. Could there be more? Yes, much more. But for me through the years, I’ve seen a change. It used to be if you were driving a certain car, you were stopped. That’s changed and [Connally] interacts with the Black community.”
Members from the minority community said Connally and Protzman have emphasized open communication, even before the death of George Floyd.
“It is a give and take,” Protzman said. “People need to understand where we’re coming from, why we do certain things. We also need to understand what their beliefs are and why they feel that they may be discriminated against or targeted or picked on for any reasons. If we know those early, we can work through those. But if we let them fester and continue to grow, then you start having problems.”
David Foster works in real estate investment and moved back to St. Joseph from Atlanta. He said proactive is the “key word.”
“Our local community, I think, has done an above-average job of coming together and trying to come up with solutions,” Foster said. “What’s more important, in my opinion, is proactive solutions. How do we develop the relationships to the point where we prevent some of the incidents from happening, and also know how to handle the incidents if and when they do occur?”
Foster said it’s good that St. Joseph is having these discussions regarding race and law enforcement, but it’s the result of a bad situation. He said it’s important to continue the discussion when things are going well.
“The community is going to have to step up, extend a hand and say, ‘Why don’t we come together, sit at a table kind of like this and talk about it?’” Foster said. “Not even just talk about things when things are bad. You have to talk about things when things aren’t so bad, because you have to develop relationships.”
Protzman said St. Joseph is ahead of most cities in regards to positive minority relationships because there have been proactive discussions far before the recent racial conflict.
Another aspect of increased communication is what’s known as community policing.
“We wouldn’t be effective, good law enforcement officers if we didn’t engage with the community and address the concerns that they have,” said Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett. “So I would say that, obviously, we are constantly striving to work with the community and make sure that we are serving them the best possible way we can.”
Protzman said he doesn’t like the term community policing, because an officer already should be interacting with the community during a normal shift. However, this is easier said than done, especially considering the St. Joseph Police Department is understaffed.
“When officers are going from call to pretty much call, and, in the meantime, having to write reports related to those calls, they can’t get out and interact with the community,” Protzman said.
The department would need at least 10 more officers to resemble a “community” policing system, Protzman said.
Therein lies another problem. Police departments across the country are struggling with recruitment. Since the death of Floyd, the public perception of police has deteriorated.
“Because of the image of policing right now — I think it’s not positive — it’s hard to recruit folks into our profession because of the image of policing national and local,” said Clarence Green, the chief of police at Northwest Missouri State University. “I think that is a detriment. Also, there’s other factors. We can go into pay disparities, but largely, I think it is the image.”
Law enforcement in St. Joseph is in a tough situation. Kansas City is only an hour away, where officers will gain more opportunities within a department, as well as increased pay.
“They can leave here and go to like Kansas City, Missouri, where they’ll pay them a bonus to come to work down there,” Protzman said. “They get better pay, there’s a lot of different opportunities, because there’s a lot of different units and different areas that they can work down there, as opposed to here, where we’re limited.”
Recruiting in general is difficult, not to mention recruiting minority officers, which the Black community said would help continue to improve the relationship with law enforcement. They said minority officers can relate to them differently than a white officer.
“A lot of the young people in the community are fearful and skeptical of police officers,” said Gary Wilkinson, a former City Council member and deputy mayor. “Not knowing whether it’s because of their attitudes or their beliefs, or whatever it is, there still needs to be a relationship developed between them and the police so they can get to know each other on more of a personal level.”
This can create a “vicious cycle”, according to Protzman. Recruiting is difficult when it comes to all officers, but especially minorities. The officers the department hires typically don’t last long as they move to larger markets with better pay.
Another topic of discussion amid the recent racial protests was “defund the police.” There are a variety of definitions about what this actually means, but during community meetings with Protzman and Connally, the minority community said they want to increase law enforcement funds to help with recruitment, retention and other community services.
“It depends on the priorities of the City Council, priorities as citizens and what they feel is best for us,” Protzman said. “We have a lot of support in the community, but funding for everything is always a struggle. Where does that funding go? What are the priorities? Yes, funding would always be helpful to us, but it’s a council priority, citizens’ priority on where the money goes.”
Like Protzman said, minority members want to be involved in the funding decisions.
“I think there needs to be input from the community and establishing what direction that goes,” Wilkinson said. “If we can talk about additional funding, I think there needs to be a community buy-in and community design of the program.
“People I talked to within my community are not advocating defunding the police, they are advocating retraining the police — having a better police force, not necessarily taking away from them,” Wilkinson said.
Both the St. Joseph Police Department and the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office have been teaching officers de-escalation and implicit policing training for years.
“No matter who you are, no matter what walk of life you come from, you have certain biases about anything, whether it’s a person with long hair, whether it’s a person with ratty clothes, whether it’s person with a lot of tattoos, what type of music they listen to, where they may have gone to school,” Protzman said. “Those are all biases, and then to work around those biases, and not treat people differently because of those biases.
“We found years ago that it was important. We tried to instill that upon our officers. It’s nothing new, nothing different,” he said. “I believe that’s why we have been mostly successful in keeping good community relations as some places may or may not have done that.”
While this training has been in place in St. Joseph, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft approved new training standards that require “one hour of continuing education training in de-escalation and one hour in implicit bias for officers to maintain their licenses.” This will go into effect on Jan. 1.
This is just another example of how St. Joseph has stayed a step ahead of many other cities when it comes to communication between law enforcement and minority communities. But there is always room to improve.
“If there’s dissatisfaction at any level, then there’s always room to change,” Protzman said. “But continuing to work together, building on the relationships as we have, we want to continue to move to where we’re not talking about the hot topics, we’ve already talked about those issues. What our community needs and how we need to move forward, just continuing that dialogue.”
Foster agreed a key is investing in communication.
“It’s just like a marriage or any other relationship, you’re going to have to put in that time and develop that relationship so when you do have challenges, you can overcome those challenges, which I think the majority of our community wants to do,” Foster said.