The quick action of employees after a gun was fired inside St. Joseph's Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant Sunday night is being praised by customers and police.
Police were called to the restaurant, located at 5403 N. Belt Highway, in regards to a potential active shooter call early Sunday evening. A gunshot was heard in the restaurant, coming from the restroom, but it came across as a different sound to employees and customers.
The suspect, a 56-year-old man, then walked out of the restaurant and was stopped by employees because he had an open tab.
According to customers, a few moments later, an employee came back into the store and yelled there was an active shooter. The employees then escorted the customers to a safe space in the store until the police arrived.
Charis Flowers, who was in the restaurant at the time, said that she was impressed by how the employees handled the situation.
"I've been in lots of drills. I've been in lots of places, and the Buffalo Wild Wings staff did an amazing job in making sure we were safe and making sure that we felt comfortable,” Flowers said. “I mean, even when we were in the back room, they were very much like, ‘Is everybody OK? Does anybody need a drink?’ Those kinds of things. Every employee was different ages and they all knew what to do immediately when someone said ‘active shooter.’ And I was very impressed by that."
The suspect, identified by prosecutors as Timothy Dutro, was charged Monday with unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated.
Capt. Jeff Wilson with the St. Joseph Police Department said officers are grateful for how the employees took control of the situation and assisted the officers at the scene.
"Just extend our gratitude for their cooperation in such a, you know, that's a critical incident. So the fact that they responded appropriately to the officers that were there investigating is much appreciated," Wilson said.
Flowers said that although there were a few moments when she was terrified in the restaurant, she feels safe knowing that the employees know what to do.
“It was scary and you don't know what you're going to do until you hear those words, ‘active shooter.’ And it just, my heart was racing for sure. My boyfriend was with me, so I felt safe. But yeah, it was just a very unique situation that you just don't ever think you're going to be involved in,” Flowers said. “I will definitely be going back to Buffalo Wild Wings. I will probably be there next Sunday to watch my boyfriend's Arizona Cardinals. I feel safe there and I know that they know what to do, and they're on top of it, and everyone's paying attention.”
Local Buffalo Wild Wings employees referred questions about the incident to their corporate office. Calls to that corporate office were not returned Monday.
