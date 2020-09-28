An Iowa man is dead after his vehicle was struck by a train just five miles south of Rock Port, Missouri, on Saturday at about 2:30 p.m.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troy Landess, 52, of Clarinda, Iowa was killed after his Mack Truck was struck while attempting to cross a private railroad crossing near Highway 111. The railroad crossing was controlled by a stop sign.
A BNSF locomotive struck the Mack Truck, partially ejecting Landess. He was transported by Atchison/Holt EMS to Nemaha County Hospital.
According to the Patrol's website Landess was wearing a seat belt.