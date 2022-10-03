Professor Carissa Ganong works at her desk

Missouri Western State University biology professor Carissa Ganong works at her desk Monday. Asian longhorned ticks recently have been seen in Northern Missouri, and Missouri is the 17th state the tick has spread to since 2017, Ganong said.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

An invasive tick variety spreading throughout the U.S. now has been seen in Northern Missouri.

The Asian longhorned tick is viewed as a particular risk to cattle and has been found on some other livestock.

