Beginning Thursday, the U.S. Route 59 bridge over Interstate 29 will be closed for a rehabilitation project scheduled to take around two months.
The interstate ramps will remain open, but no traffic will be able to cross the interstate during construction.
These bridge repairs are a part of a bridge replacement project, said Austin Hibler, district construction materials engineer for the Northwest district of the Missouri Department of Transportation.
“Well, in order to do work like this, we have to actually physically close the structure, so that’ll impact traffic who are trying to access the interstate from one side or the other,” Hibler said. “You won’t be able to cross the bridge.”
Traffic will be allowed on the west side to go south on the interstate, and traffic on the east side will be directed to go north, along with a detour to the next exit north and south.
The contract for the project will be handled by Emery Sapp & Sons construction company.
Hibler said that weather may impact the schedule of the contractors, but there are days built in the schedule for those kinds of delays.
“They understand that weather is a major part of what we do and are equipped with that and to continue on with the project,” he said.
Hibler said that the bridge rehabilitation is part of a “bridge bundle project” involving five other structures located in the counties of Buchanan, Andrew, Holt and Atchison.
“We’re doing some bridge joint work on I-229, and some various other bridges in that location,” he said. “We’re doing a major rehab on the Pony Express Bridge, right now. We expect that work to take place through the summer and into the fall.”
