Interstate 29 crash causes traffic to come to a standstill By Kendra Simpson News-Press NOW Jul 30, 2023 Traffic on Interstate 29 was backed up for nearly two hours on Sunday morning.The southbound lane of I-29, near mile marker 43 and Interstate 229, was at a standstill due to a tractor trailer blocking traffic.The vehicle was heading north and crossed the median into the lanes of I-29 going south, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.Troopers on scene said multiple cars struck the trailer but there were no reported injuries.The crash took longer to clear after more assistance was needed because tow trucks on scene underwent mechanical issues.Highway patrol blocked the entrance ramp from mile marker 44 on I-29 for an hour to clear the southbound lanes.
