Accessing a public network can be dangerous for users, and the number of ways their privacy can be compromised is increasing.
That could mean people can see what they’re doing online, St. Joseph Network Administrator Paul Flury said.
“You wouldn’t say anything that you wouldn’t say out loud in the breakroom,” he said. “That’s essentially what you’re doing is that, even if it isn’t bad guys that are using public Wi-Fi, there are so many other ways ... that people can set up their own rogue Wi-Fi system.
Even in St. Joseph, there have been recent examples of individuals setting up mobile hotspots near businesses to look like companies’ public networks. When other users access the hotspot, the criminal can remotely access the victim’s devices through the “rogue network,” Flury said.
One considerable risk people take is keeping apps like Facebook logged in even when they’re not being used. That makes it even easier for criminals to access personal information, said Lonnie Bishop, an investigator with Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.
“Log out of it after you’re done,” he said. “I know, it’s another step. I know, it’s difficult, people don’t like to do it. But if somebody gets a hold of your phone, again, it’s another level of security that you can have. And you will also be notified or we can track it a little bit better if somebody tries to log in.”
Using the same passwords also comes with disadvantages. Using simple passwords or similar ones for different sites makes it one less step for criminals to complete, Bishop said.
“Log into your account and see if everything’s up to date. A lot of people are using the same password and a lot of these social media accounts and things like that are now linking. Make sure you change your passwords and make them difficult. Change those as much as possible.”
One of the biggest liabilities to online safety is having an unblocked IP address, which is like someone having a Social Security number available to the public. But people can prevent that by using a virtual private network, which masks their IP address, Flury said.
“It’s the favorite way to anonymize your browsing experience,” he said. “Anybody that is doing a packet capture or something like that on your line is not actually going to get very much (because) the packets themselves are encrypted. You’d have to be NSA-type of technology in order to decrypt that kind of stuff on the go.”
One of the best measures to reduce risk is using antivirus programs, Flury said. Many antivirus services are free and are constantly updating to catch suspicious emails and other possible threats, he said.
