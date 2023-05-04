Operation SpecTor was a coordinated international effort to disrupt fentanyl and opioid trafficking on the dark web. There were a number of items captured in the operation including in total 850 kilograms of drugs seized. Of that total, 64 kilograms included the capturing of fentanyl and fentanyl-laced narcotics.
Capt. Shawn Collie said the operation is a positive thing.
"It's significant," Collie said. "What you're hoping for is that that's going to stop the flow of the drugs into the United States and the flow of drugs into our communities."
Buchanan County sees the import of drugs from all across the globe. Drugs are shipped into the United States from areas such as Mexico, South America, Eastern Europe and Asia.
From there, it goes to major cities and Texas, Arizona and California before it reaches this area.
The dark web has created complications for investigators when it comes to tracking drug traffic.
"We're now looking at people who could be in a completely another country who are responsible for drugs getting into our community," Collie said. "Where other drug investigations may have taken days or weeks or months, now we're looking at where something could take months or years to try to actually track down."
Collie said that the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force only investigates drug crimes that relate to this area.
"Once we identify that and it goes out of our area, we're then working with the federal partners," Collie said. "We may be working with the U.S. Marshals on picking up fugitives that are in other locations there worldwide."
The U.S. Marshal is just one agency the strike force works with. Other partner agencies include the St. Joseph Police Department, FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
"It's a lifeline for us," Collie said. "It's just those everyday contacts that we have to help us stay connected to what's going on around the country or around the world. Although it may not be directly affecting us, in some way there is an impact that you'll see in our community."
Collie knows the battle to contain drugs will be ongoing but says this case is a step in the right direction.
"We're hoping this leads to being able to dismantle those drug trafficking organizations who are using the dark web or using certain apps to do that," Collie said. "This is the step of saying, 'Hey, look, the United States government is working with other countries and we will go after you and put you in prison for bringing drugs into our communities."
