U.S. Deaths Due to Fentanyl Nearly Quadrupled in 5 Years (copy)

Operation SpecTor was a coordinated international effort to disrupt fentanyl and opioid trafficking on the dark web. There were a number of items captured in the operation including in total 850 kilograms of drugs seized. Of that total, 64 kilograms included the capturing of fentanyl and fentanyl-laced narcotics. 

 File photo

Local agencies are hopeful that a large international drug bust will help stop fentanyl and opioids from entering not only the U.S. but Buchanan County. 

On Tuesday, the Department of Justice announced the results from its latest operation that spanned three continents. 

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.