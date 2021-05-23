People trying to help injured or seemingly abandoned wild animals is problematic any time of the year, but it’s especially prevalent in spring.
The volume of calls to the Northwest Regional Conservation Office increases when new animals are being born, conservation agent Dave Carlisle said. People often take in animals trying to be helpful, but it has the opposite effect.
“Bless their hearts,” Carlisle said. “They think picking these animals up is the best thing to do, and it’s not, you know unless you see the actual parent dead or something like that, maybe hit along the road. If you don’t know for certain, just put them back and let Mother Nature take its course.”
Even the best help a person can give to an animal can be detrimental, Carlisle said.
People shouldn’t try moving animals from barns, sheds or other structures because it could create a worse situation, Gary Silverglat, co-founder of M’Shoogy’s Animal Rescue, said. Moving animals can be dangerous because there might be babies who will be left to die.
“We don’t need that, just leave them alone,” he said. “Call us and you leave them alone. The mother will take the babies out. And then when you get them out in about six to eight weeks ... find out where they were and block the hole up.”
M’Shoogy’s takes in 80 to 100 raccoons, possums and foxes every year. The employees rehabilitate the animals and introduce them back to the wild.
Accessories like bird feeders, patios and flower beds make attractive sports for animals to feed or nest, Carlisle said. Bird feeders, particularly, can cause a chain reaction where the seeds attract mice and mice lead to snakes or predatory birds.
“Yes, most people that feed birds love to watch the birds,” he said. “But there comes a time of year where you should be saying, ‘Maybe I’m done feeding birds.’ Like now, here we are toward the middle of May. There’s no reason to feed birds except to look at them.”
People should be extra cautious when raccoons have matted eyes and are active during the daytime because it could mean they’re sick with distemper, Silverglat said.
“It will wipe out the entire population of raccoons in their area,” he said. “It’s very, very contagious. We had one just a week ago ... sometimes we’ll have 20, 30 at a time.”
People with questions or concerns about wild animals can contact the conservation office at 816-271-3100, Carlisle said.
