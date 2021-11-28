In the last few weeks, St. Joseph firefighters have seen injuries resulting as people have escaped burning homes.
Two people were hurt escaping out a window, and another family saw multiple injuries while working to get everyone cleared from the area.
Fire Inspector Rob Blizzard said this brings up a few important safety issues.
"It only takes about four minutes for (free burning) to happen, so that's why (smoke detectors are) so important," Blizzard said. "Plus most of the time when it goes off, it's gonna be at night when people are sleeping. Some people think that they'd smell the smoke or something and wake up, but that's just not the case."
Blizzard said experts encourage having multiple options in an exit plan and said they should be practiced yearly.
"It's always good to have an exit plan out of your house," he said. "We try to tell people to have two ways out of any space, whether it be windows or doors. Have a meeting place outside like a tree across the street or something or the end of the driveway so that parents and other family members know everyone has gotten out safely."
When a home does not have working smoke detectors, Blizzard said fire crews see the typical damage, but these scenarios include injuries more often.
An additional tip Blizzard has is to know where fire extinguishers are and how to work them.
"The word PASS is an acronym for how to use a fire extinguisher. It stands for pull, aim, squeeze and sweep," he said.
