A man was hospitalized with injuries after a fire Wednesday night on the 3900 block of Southwest Christie Terrace near Lake Contrary.
The man was taken to KU Medical Center for burns and cuts, St. Joseph Fire inspectors said.
The fire was reported around 10 p.m. Wednesday after spreading from a grass fire to a mobile home, SJFD said.
Firefighters returned to the area around Lake Contrary around 4 a.m. Thursday for a fire at a vacant house on Southwest Lakefront Terrace.
The cause of the second fire is under investigation.
