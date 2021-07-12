Workplace accidents are a significant risk for employers and workers, with injury severity that can range from minimal medical attention to a long recovery period or even death.
There were 54,200 workplace injuries statewide in 2019, according to the most recent data available from the Missouri Department of Labor. Slips, trips and falls are the most common accidents, accounting for 32% of injuries, the 2019 Missouri Survey of Occupational Injuries and Illness found.
There are several liabilities on the job that can lead to injury, St. Joseph Safety Council Executive Director Sheldon Lyon said.
“It’s due to improper footwear, it’s due to just the walking surfaces not being level and also just (a) cluttered workplace that’s not free of debris and people tripping,” he said.
It’s difficult to pin down a trend specific to job type because injuries are so common among different industries, Lyon said, but there are some commonalities within the state’s statistics.
“It seems like workers with less experience and younger male workers are victims of injuries,” Lyon said. “And I think that’s just because of their inexperience.”
Companies with more than 10 employees have to report injuries or illnesses that happen at work, he said.
Employers have a vested interest in providing a safe environment, Lyon said. Companies also need to take an interest in workers’ well-being because of the assets they represent, he said.
“Companies do a fantastic job of trying to protect their workers,” he said. “Those workers have great value to them. They show up to work every day, their productivity is good and so they have great value for these companies.”
In terms of who is most likely to suffer a fatal accident, Lyon said it was unexpected to find people 45 and older are most at risk on a national level.
“That’s very interesting,” he said. “You’d think it would be the younger, inexperienced worker, when in fact it’s the older worker that is more likely to die at work.”
Missouri had 106 fatal workplace injuries in 2019, and workers between ages 55 and 64 comprised 22.6% of those fatalities, according to the state Department of Labor’s survey.
