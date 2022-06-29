top story Information released on woman who died in police custody News-Press NOW Alex Simone Author email Jun 29, 2022 Jun 29, 2022 Updated 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The St. Joseph Police Department has released the possible cause of death for a St. Joseph woman who died over the weekend while in police custody.The death of Lacey Fanning is being investigated as a drug overdose, and the department is waiting for autopsy reports to return, St. Joseph Police Capt. Jeff Wilson said.She was arrested on suspicion of drug charges, Wilson said.The department will provide further details "as appropriate." Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Department Jeff Wilson Custody Police Crime Criminal Law Drug Police Department Lacey Woman Alex Simone Author email Follow Alex Simone Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Public Safety Rail crossing safety highlighted after Missouri Amtrak derailing Public Safety Drunken driving incidents expected to spike over holiday Government Council hesitant to invest tax funds in Riverfront RV park Public Safety Woman dies from medical complications after arrest More Local News → 1:00 More Blue Skies Today 7 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
