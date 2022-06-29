police sirens placeholder

The St. Joseph Police Department has released the possible cause of death for a St. Joseph woman who died over the weekend while in police custody.

The death of Lacey Fanning is being investigated as a drug overdose, and the department is waiting for autopsy reports to return, St. Joseph Police Capt. Jeff Wilson said.

She was arrested on suspicion of drug charges, Wilson said.

The department will provide further details "as appropriate."

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

