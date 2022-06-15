Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett leads a class in this January photo from Missouri Western State University’s Law Enforcement Academy. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office has issues with the number of ATVs and UTVs driven on roads every summer but it’s proving especially troublesome this year, said Capt. Mike Hess of the sheriff’s office.
Summer often comes with increased ATV and UTV use, but the issue has been extra prevalent this year for Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.
“We’re seeing a huge increase in this type of call,” said Capt. Mike Hess of the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office. “Not sure why, but it has been a little bit higher call volume regarding those than normal.”
Off-road vehicles aren’t allowed on county or state roads in Buchanan County.
They come with significant risks for riders, and the lack of stability increases potential for a dangerous situation, Hess said.
“What you’re leading to is, obviously, they have a smaller wheelbase, so they are more prone to tip over a rollover,” he said. “And when we do have those types of crashes, that’s typically what it involves is a rollover type crash.”
There were 1,638 reported deaths in the U.S. involving ATVs or UTV from 2016 to 2018, with overturns and/or collisions the most common fatality risks, according to a 2021 report from the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
There were an estimated 526,900 injuries in the U.S. from 2016 to 2020, according to the study.
Some safety factors vary between vehicles, like whether there are all the required lights or if it’s an open-air vehicle. The prospect of not having those safety resources highlights the importance of wearing a helmet, Hess said.
“Some are, obviously, enclosed, some are just, are not,” he said. “So, having a helmet definitely is a safety issue, especially if they’re on the roadway. But even if you’re riding it off-road, a helmet is always advisable.”
ATVs and UTVs are allowed on roads for agricultural use, but that requires them to have a bicycle flag, slow-moving triangle on the back and actually be used for agricultural purposes, Hess said.
