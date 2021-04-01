One of the repercussions of social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic can be seen along area roads.
April 1 kicked off a Missouri Department of Transportation campaign to reduce the amount of trash found along local roadways. Jennifer Jarvis, an area MoDOT engineer, said people may notice more trash than usual due to a lack of volunteer cleanup efforts as many people are social distancing.
“I’ve got a lot more customer concerns in regards to trash recently than I probably have in previous years, and I would definitely attribute that to the fact we haven’t had as much assistance in the past year,” Jarvis said.
MoDOT relies on volunteers from the Adopt-A-Highway program, community service programs and inmate labor to pick up trash. Jarvis said the amount of time and money that MoDOT spends cleaning up litter could be used for other things.
“This effort is done every year. We like to partner with other groups in order to get them to assist us with picking up trash because, obviously, the more time MoDOT spends picking up trash, the less money we put towards ... the roadway,” she said. “So any help we can get through the No MOre Trash Bash and Adopt-A-Highway program allows us, as MoDOT, to put more money onto Missouri roadways and bridges. So it’s a great help and a good way for everybody to come forward and participate in the community.”
Jarvis said people can help by not littering in the first place, as well as making sure any loads in truck or trailer beds are secured before hitting the road.
More information on the month-long campaign can be found at
