The arrival of Labor Day weekend brings barbecues, pool parties and boating trips, but it also means increased presence of law enforcement. The Missouri State Highway and Water Patrol will be out in full force to make sure everyone has a safe holiday.
“That's why we're out there to remind people to slow down, remind people to put your seat belt on, put that phone down, things like that,” said Jake Angle, a sergeant with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. “Those things that tend to lead to traffic crashes.”
Speeding is one of the leading causes of crashes. With the increased traffic of holidays, the Missouri State Highway Patrol typically experiences a spike in stops, violations and accidents.
But enforcement isn’t just on the roads.
“Labor Day kind of seems to be everybody's last hurrah when it comes to boating and being on the water,” Angle said. “Extra presence on the water, high visibility, strict enforcement. We want everybody to have a safe weekend.”
Many of the laws while driving are similar on a boat.
“Boating while intoxicated is just as bad as driving while intoxicated,” Angle said. “Have that sober designated driver, or captain, for the boat.”
The last thing Angle mentioned was the importance of seat belts.
“I know people get tired of hearing it, but I'm telling you it's vitally important,” Angle said. “I don't care if you're going across town or across the country, just taking that moment just to click that seat belt on.”