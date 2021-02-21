Increased efforts have been working to change public perception about railway safety, and there have been positive effects on a local scale and statewide, an official working to bring awareness to the issue said.
Northwest Missouri has had six train-related accidents since 2018, and just one last year, according to preliminary reports. Accidents in that time occurred mainly because people ignored safety precautions like signs and crossing gates, said Tim Hull, the executive director of Missouri Operation Lifesaver, a program working to increase awareness about proper practices near train tracks.
“Of those six in the last three years, only one of them was a crossing that had just the crossbuck sign as a warning device,” he said. “The others either had flashing lights or flashing lights and gates, which means that the vehicle operator had to either drive around the gate to get hit or ignore the flashing lights.”
Vehicles are required to yield at crossings even if there is no train. Drivers are supposed to stop and wait for trains to pass if there are any close, Hull said.
Near misses involving semis are more common in Buchanan County than other parts of Northwest Missouri because several hubs for the local trucking industry are in the same area as railroad crossings, Hull said.
“We see a lot of near misses,” he said. “Fortunately, last year was a good year for that.”
As promising as last year’s trends appeared, Hull said they could have been misleading because fewer people were on the roads.
“You never know from some outside source like a pandemic what effect that’s going to have on statistics,” he said. “You may see a wave go across the next few years from that. It’s just hard to say, at this point, what we might see next year or this year as things start opening back up.”
One worrisome trend he has seen in recent years is the number of incidents involving people who were trespassing on railroad tracks, though the increasing numbers haven’t hit Northwest Missouri, Hull said.
Trespassing can be attributed to many things, from photographers taking wedding or sports photos, to people disposing of evidence from unrelated crimes.