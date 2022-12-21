Increased alert at substations in NW Missouri after North Carolina Attacks

Electric utilities are beginning to take security more seriously following a series of damaging attacks on substations and other infrastructure in North Carolina.

NW Electric Power Cooperative, which supports much of Northwest Missouri, has fences at all of its substations, although that precaution is designed to guard against copper theft rather than sabotage.

