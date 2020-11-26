With many holiday shopping deals moving online, this year more than ever is a time to keep an eye on package deliveries.
Typically, the St. Joseph Police Department is used to an increase in packages stolen off porches during high shopping seasons, but this year there is expected to be even more online ordering than usual. Sgt. Roy Hoskins said leaving a package on a doorstep is an easy target, and he is worried about thefts.
“We’re getting right into the heart of shopping season now, and with COVID I anticipate a lot more people ordering things online,” he said. “It’s been increasing in (previous) years, but I think it’ll be more so this year.”
He’s encouraging people to take steps to ensure they don’t become a victim to theft during the holidays.
“You can have packages shipped to work or to a friend,” he said.
The post office, Amazon, UPS and FedEx have tracking or other options to help.
“You can schedule deliveries, you can track your deliveries,” he said.
Hoskins said people also can let technology be their eyes. This is an option that can help when packages are left outside.
“You get the alert right on your phone, you can see when someone is approaching. Or, in worst-case scenario, if someone does make off with it you now have evidentiary video of the thief,” he said.
Hoskins said typically when someone is caught on doorbell camera stealing packages, police often are able to solve a few cases with the one perpetrator.