Local cases of aggravated assault domestic abuse have entered a concerning upward trend as police have responded to twice as many incidents so far in 2021 compared to last year.
Jada McClintick is a victim advocate from the YWCA who responds to many of these situations.
She said that in 2020, reports of abuse dropped by a concerning amount. Victim’s advocates knew abuse didn’t stop, but fewer social interactions hampered identifying problems.
“In a normal circumstance where they may have called the police and then went to stay at a family member’s house to be safe for the time being, let things cool off, that wasn’t really an option during lockdown,” McClintick said. “So that could have prevented maybe those calls from being made during that time. And so we’re seeing things a little bit more back to normal now. The calls have increased.”
The cause of this increase could be residual from COVID-19. But, from her experience in the community in these situations, McClintick said there is no single problem or solution.
“There’s mental-health issues. Of course, that’s a predominant problem. Drug and alcohol abuse is a common problem. But to say that there’s a commonality, every single person’s domestic violence situation is so, so diverse, it’s so complex,” she said. “So there’s not really one label you can put on why it’s happening in a particular family, why it’s continuing to happen because there are so many levels.”
McClintick has been embedded with the St. Joseph Police Department for about a year, and a mental-health liaison from Family Guidance has been working with officers for about two years. Both of these programs have been so successful that police are bringing more advocates onto the force.
Capt. Jeff Wilson with the St. Joseph Police Department said most aggravated assault calls involve domestic situations and officers are trying to figure out why and how to solve those issues.
“You know, that’s the million-dollar question, that’s the question that as officers, investigators, YWCA personnel, victim advocates, all of us wish that we had the answer to,” Wilson said.
For now, they need people to use resources in the community.
“Report, report, report. Keep calling us and we’re going to do our part to have an impact,” Wilson said. “Hopefully a lot of incidents we’re able to get there and talk to family members and mediate things when they’re not very serious and we keep that from happening. But if you are a victim of domestic violence, please reach out to somebody, us, a good friend, a hotline, whatever you need to do reach out. Do not be a victim in this, let us know you need help so we can get you in the right direction.”
McClintick said victims who may be afraid to report should have at least have one outside person to trust and be ready for them.
“Now, it’s not always a black-and-white decision to just leave or get help or call the police,” she said. “Any kind of support network is the most important part if they never reach out to a social service agency. If they just have a person they can go to and talk to who keeps their competencies, someone who they can safety plan ... ‘This is the person I will go to if things get bad, this is the person I will call and say a code word to if I need them to call the police for me,’ they can take those steps on their own. They just really need to have a support person so they don’t feel like that they’re on their own.”
The YWCA conducts lethality reports when a victim calls into their hotline. The reports are used to determine how much danger a person being abused is in at that time or could be in the future. When reports are made, a social worker can create a safety plan with the victim and work on possible options.
If you need help or would like to discuss options, contact the YWCA hotline at 800-653-1477.
