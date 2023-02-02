Sheldon Lyon

Sheldon Lyon, executive director of the St. Joseph Safety and Health Council, said that changing weather conditions require travelers to pay attention to moisture on the roadway.

Groundhog Day was met Thursday morning with Punxsutawney Phil emerging and casting his shadow, meaning there are six more weeks of winter ahead. The weather in St. Joseph, however, tells a different story.

While snow-covered roads are visual hazards for drivers to use caution, the milder weather we’re experiencing in Northwest Missouri this year can create an unseen danger for those traveling at night or in the early morning. Sheldon Lyon, the executive director of the St. Joseph Safety Council, said drivers need to be on guard even if the weather does seem fine.

