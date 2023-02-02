Groundhog Day was met Thursday morning with Punxsutawney Phil emerging and casting his shadow, meaning there are six more weeks of winter ahead. The weather in St. Joseph, however, tells a different story.
While snow-covered roads are visual hazards for drivers to use caution, the milder weather we’re experiencing in Northwest Missouri this year can create an unseen danger for those traveling at night or in the early morning. Sheldon Lyon, the executive director of the St. Joseph Safety Council, said drivers need to be on guard even if the weather does seem fine.
“We’re going to see the days begin to warm up. On a nice warm day under the right conditions, the pavement on the roadway will begin to sweat because the frost is drawing out of the ground,” Lyon said. “At night, if the temperature drops below freezing, that moisture, that very thin layer of moisture that’s on the roadway can freeze.”
Lyon said these conditions can turn into problems if drivers are careless.
“It makes for a tremendously slick roadway that only lasts a couple of hours because when we go to work, the sun comes up and it’s gone. That combination can certainly be deadly under the right circumstances,” said Lyon, a former Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper.
He said drivers need to be mindful of what is going on weather-wise in the area to better prepare for unexpected road conditions. There are things travelers need to ask themselves before they hit the road, he said.
“Was it really warm yesterday? Does the pavement look like it’s wet? What’s the temperature this morning? Is it below freezing or not?” Lyon said.
He said when people travel during these conditions, taking speed into account when behind the wheel will help.
“It’s always important to drive a speed that’s appropriate for the conditions, sometimes it can be rather slow, it just depends on the roadway,” Lyon said. “If we pay attention, take our time and we leave with enough time so that we don’t have to try to drive too fast, it’ll make for a safe trip because conditions are going to vary.”
News-Press NOW Meteorologist Jared Shelton said the prediction from Punxsutawney Phil may look different locally.
“While it’s pretty fun (the tradition), I think we can all realize that when you’re talking about groundhogs, there’s really no scientific truth to that, although it’s definitely interesting,” Shelton said.
He said the incoming temperatures are going to be above average for this time of the year.
“We are going to get back into some spring-like temperatures. We’re going to be well into the 50s for a couple of days into next week as well. If you like warm, dry weather, at least for the next week or so, you’re going to be doing just fine.”
Shelton said that these weather conditions can lead to problems with freezing on the roads. He explained how these weather conditions occur in the area.
“When you’re talking about the range in temperature from daytime to night, that’s called the ‘diurnal range’,” Shelton said. “There’s a lot of different reasons why that could be larger or smaller. One of those is proximity to big bodies of water. Because we’re in the middle of the continent, we have a lot of land.”
Shelton said locally there are not big bodies of water to moderate the changes in temperature from day to night. Another factor is the amount of sunlight that an area gets.
“We tend to have a pretty good sized diurnal range through the year. However, it also depends on the current weather conditions. If you’ve got clear skies and you’re able to get a lot of sunlight and at night, lose a lot of that heat because there aren’t any clouds to keep it in, that range is expanded,” Shelton said. “It’s one of those things that can be an issue if you have some snow on the ground, it gets above freezing during the day, it melts, the roads are wet and then you have refreezing that occurs.”
Lyon and Shelton both said that with these conditions people need to be careful of ponds and smaller bodies of water that have ice.
“To go out with no guidance, especially when our kids want to venture out there, that’s just a combination that’s going to get someone hurt or worse,” Lyon said. “There’s a real danger there because the temperatures are very cold at night, but they’re moderate in some in the daytime. That freeze-thaw process affects the thickness of the ice, the age of the ice. Certainly, if there’s moving water under it all it causes a dangerous situation.”
“Most occasions we just don’t stay cold enough for long enough to have ice thick enough to be able to go out safely and confidently, so it might be tempting,” Shelton said. “We’re just not far enough north to do that with certainty and know that everything’s going to be okay. You want to stay off of the ice because you don’t know how thick it is 99% of the time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.