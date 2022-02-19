Local residents gOR in the wedding spirit Saturday with the inaugural bridal bash at Wyeth-Tootle Mansion.
Vendors in attendance ranged from wedding venues and photographers to caterers.
Future bride Micky Wiebe enjoyed seeing such a variety of businesses in attendance and it was especially surprising to see even wedding cake alternatives, she said.
"The macarons, those were really neat, to see those that you could do instead of cake," she said. "Or you can use them for all kinds of stuff for your bridesmaids and wedding."
The goal was 50 customers but there were close to 70 within the event's first two hours, event organizers said.
