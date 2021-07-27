Having a new driver on the roadway can be a big fear for parents, but there are tips to send teens out the door with to keep them focused and safe.
Sgt. James Tonn with the St. Joseph Police Department’s traffic unit is frequently one of the first responders on the scene for car crashes. He said there is a commonality for many crashes in St. Joseph, which is hitting a fixed object.
“When we’re talking about teens, a lot of that probably is inattention, whether they’re on the phone, texting, messing with somebody that’s in the car or doing anything other than driving. Do one thing at a time while you’re driving and just drive,” Tonn said.
Other factors in these crashes include speed.
“We all are very good at multitasking and we’re all in a hurry to get to wherever we’re going,” Tonn said. “So really, we just need to slow down. We need to do one thing at a time. And just take your time and get there.”
Sgt. Jake Angle with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said teens tend to feel invincible, but driving is a new responsibility that takes a lot of thought.
“’It’s not going to happen to me, you know, I can do this, I’m a really good driver.’ They may be the best driver in the world, but there’s a lot of things out there that they can’t control,” Angle said. “What you need to do and what our teens, all drivers need to do, especially our teen drivers is, stack the odds in your favor.”
Teens can do this by wearing a seat belt, paying attention and obeying traffic laws. It sounds simple, but it’s something Tonn said young drivers need to keep in mind at all times.
“We’re not invincible, guys. You’re young, you got your whole life ahead of you. Please do one thing at a time,” Tonn said. “And remember, if not for you do it for your family and make sure you get there. There’s always someone left behind when we go and make sure you’re there for them. Just arrive alive is a good way to look at it.”
Tonn said when he sees fatalities in local car crashes, there tends to be a lack of seat belt use.
