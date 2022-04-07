Every year, improper firearm use accounts for tens of thousands of injuries among children worldwide and hundreds in the U.S.
There already have been at least 53 unintentional shootings among children this year in the U.S., according to Everytown Research, an advocacy group working to end gun violence in the U.S.
Education is an essential step to increasing firearm safety, Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said.
"Taking the mystery out of it and teaching them responsibility is a huge, huge benefit," he said. "And the more that the youth is educated about the entire complexities of firearms, the better they're going to be."
It's not a universal standard. Some people pick up on understanding gun safety by age 10 or younger, while it takes others into their teenage years or later to receive the necessary education and understanding, Puett said.
Using a gun lock reduces the odds of something going wrong, but it's just one of several effective safety measures, he said.
"Some weapons come with them, the manufacturers put them in there, so the weapon may come with one automatically," Puett said. "Just as long as people have something ... whether it's a lock or putting it in a safe or whatever the case is."
Another key measure is not leaving firearms in unlocked vehicles, since it increases the risk they could be stolen, Puett said.
"Oftentimes, we see when vehicles are stolen, that there's a report that the vehicle will also have a weapon in it," He said. "(It) is obviously concerning for us as we try to make contact with whoever's stealing that vehicle. If somebody's stealing a vehicle then they're a felon, they're committing a felony. So now they not only have committed a felony of stealing vehicle, they now have obtained a functioning weapon."
It might be that a gun owner simpler forgets to remove the weapon from their vehicle, but it should be a priority, Puett said. If someone prefers leaving their gun in a vehicle, there are other recommended options, like keeping a vault or other safety device in the vehicle, he said.
