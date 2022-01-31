Police have identified 20-year-old Chaz Newman as the motorcyclist killed in a fatal crash on Sunday.
Newman was riding a motorcycle at North Belt Highway and Northridge Drive around 4 p.m. Sunday when he collided with an SUV at the intersection, according to St. Joseph police. No other injuries were reported.
The crash remains under investigation.
