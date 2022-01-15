The victim of a head-on fatality crash Friday has been identified by st. Joseph police.
Police have confirmed St. Joseph resident Savannah Domann as the victim in a crash around 8 p.m. on South Belt Highway near Sacramento Street.
Domann's family confirmed she was pregnant at the time, St. Joseph Police Sgt. James Tonn said.
According to police, Domann was killed after a man driving the opposite direction came into her lane and crashed head-on.
The man has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, Tonn said.
A GoFundMe fundraiser in Domann's name has been set up at https://gofund.me/9fc2c51a
