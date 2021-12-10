Identifying information, report needed to recover stolen property

Police are asking for help in getting recovered stolen items returned to their owners.
Reporting an item to law enforcement agencies is an important step when something is stolen. However, that only helps so much if the property later is found. Police must have clear proof of ownership to get the item back in the right hands.
Owners should keep clear, identifying photos or serial numbers of valuable items to get them back if stolen. Officers run into issues when they find an item hasn't been reported stolen or doesn't have identifying marks on it.
The importance of having a way to prove a stolen item belongs to you was illustrated in a case last weekend. Officers found multiple stolen items from various locations following a suspect chase, Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said.
"It's difficult. Sometimes we recover stuff that we know is stolen. We got a trailer that we'll probably end up having to dispose of because we knew it was stolen but there's no there's no identifying marks on it," he said. "There's no owner that is ever said, 'Hey, my little trailer was stolen,' but it was recovered abandoned on the side of the road."
Puett said while recovering large items with serial numbers like cars and TVs can make returning them easier, many times officers run into issues confirming the owner of smaller valuables and power tools. It is important to report any stolen items so law enforcement can identify them as stolen and work to get them back.
He said recovery efforts are a focus for his department and its local partners.
"We've been very proactive with the concerns about the continued stealing of trailers, and burglaries, and stealing from vehicles and all those things," Puett said. "And I want to make sure that we acknowledge our partners with the (St. Joseph Police Department) because they helped. You know, this is us all working together to try to solve these"
