Contractors working with the Missouri Department of Transportation plan to close ramps at the intersection of Interstate 229 and U.S. Route 36 next week to wrap up guardrail work.
Around-the-clock closures are set for Tuesday, Sept. 7, through Thursday, Sept. 9 at:
-- Southbound I-229 to Sixth Street (Exit 4A).
-- Right-hand ramp/merge lane on I-229 between U.S. Route 36 and Sixth Street.
-- Eastbound and westbound U.S. Route 36 to southbound I-229.
All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.
