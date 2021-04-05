The double-decker bridge on Interstate 229 near Downtown is in need of routine maintenance and an under-bridge inspection.
For the safety of both motorists and crews, the bridge and all ramps will be closed between U.S. Route 36 and Highland Avenue from 7 a.m. Monday, April 19, through the afternoon of Friday, April 23.
During the week-long closure, a contractor will be brought in to conduct an under-bridge inspection and local maintenance crews will complete pavement repairs and work on the bridge lighting. Multiple crews will be working at the same time to maximize the amount of work accomplished.
All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change. Motorists will need to seek an alternate route during the closure.
