I-229 Bridge scheduled to be closed for repairs

An aging St. Joseph bridge with an uncertain future will be receiving some maintenance this month.
The Interstate 229 double-decker bridge will be partially closed by the Missouri Department of Transportation beginning in the week of Nov. 29 for routine maintenance.
Tonya Lohman, MoDOT district maintenance and traffic engineer, said crews will be completing concrete and other repairs while working to minimize disruptions to traffic. She said she has no new information on the future of the bridge, which is being looked at by various groups, including MoDOT and the city of St. Joseph.
During construction from 7 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, to noon Friday, Dec. 3, all southbound lanes will be closed from Highland Avenue to U.S. Highway 36. This includes all ramps throughout this portion of southbound I-229.
On the northbound side, one lane will be closed from Highway 36 to Highland Avenue.
All work is weather-permitting and schedules are subject to change.
“It’s best to just avoid the bridge during that week,” Lohman said. “Obviously, there’ll be one lane open northbound.
When driving into a construction zone, Sgt. Jake Angle of the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop H said MoDOT does a good job of letting drivers know they are heading into a work area.
“I can’t stress enough it’s about paying attention, not having any distractions in the vehicle when you go into those (construction) zones,” Angle said. “Just being mindful and heeding what the warning signs and the signage is telling you to do.”
Drivers can go to traveler.modot.org to see work zones they may encounter.
